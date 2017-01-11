About this product
STIIIZY’S hand-crafted solventless line of extracts starts with premium flower. We combine ice, water and flower then gently agitate, separating the ripe trichomes. Once separated, the delicate trichomes are immediately frozen then dried. Then we sieve and sift, keeping everything cold throughout the process to ensure maximum quality and taste. At no point do we use any type of chemicals during our extraction process.
ORANGE CRUSH / SATIVA
· Taste: Orange Peel, Sweet Citrus, Earthy
· Feeling: Relaxed, Euphoric, Happy
· Description: A cross between orange crush and ice cream, this heavy hitting Sativa delivers a powerful high.
About this strain
Orange Crush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing California Orange and Blueberry. This strain produces powerful cerebral effects that are uplifting. Orange Crush offers a super sweet and tangy flavor profile. Growers say this strain has a flowering time of 7-9 weeks.
About this brand
