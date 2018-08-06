About this product
· Taste: Orange Peel, Sweet, Citrus, Earthy
· Feeling: Relaxed, Euphoric, Happy
· Description: A cross between orange crush and ice cream, this heavy hitting Sativa delivers a powerful high.
About this strain
Orange Crush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing California Orange and Blueberry. This strain produces powerful cerebral effects that are uplifting. Orange Crush offers a super sweet and tangy flavor profile. Growers say this strain has a flowering time of 7-9 weeks.
About this brand
