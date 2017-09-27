SFV OG ALL-IN-ONE 1G

by STIIIZY
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

Our premium quality concentrates combine high level THC oil with bold flavors in a portable and rechargeable package. Perfect for when you're on the go, our classic formula offers consistent levels of potency and purity. STIIIZY sets the industry standard, influencing and inspiring through innovative methods.

SFV OG

TASTE: Earthy, Spicy, Pine

FEELING: Peaceful, Euphoric, Clear

DESCRIPTION: A pure Indica strain that starts in the back of the head and slowly makes its way to the rest of the body.

About this strain

SFV OG, also known as "San Fernando Valley OG," "San Fernando Valley Kush," and "San Fernando Valley" is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain from Cali Connection that is great for patients who need strong pain relief but don’t want to be stuck on the couch. As the name indicates, this OG Kush relative originates from California’s San Fernando Valley. Although their names are barely distinguishable, SFV OG Kush is actually the Afghani-crossed child to SFV OG. Leading with aromatic notes of earthy pine and lemon, its body effects take a little longer to feel than the initial head haziness.

About this brand

STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

Stay STIIIZY.

