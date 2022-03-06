About this product
· Taste: Earthy, Berry, Flowery
· Feeling: Relaxed, Happy, Sleepy
· Description: Your new favorite midnight snack may just be Sugar Cookies, as it delivers a deep, full-body calm before lulling you into deep sleep.
About this strain
Not to be confused with an older strain, Sugar Cookie, Sugar Cookies is a hybrid marijuana strain crossing Cake Crasher x Jet Fuel Gelato. PureSun Farms is marketing it in 2022. PureSun Farms Sugar Cookies is an herbaceous indica featuring freshly baked aromas of sweet spice, citrus, and a hint of gas with a creamy brown sugar finish. Sugar Cookies is highly potent and boasts dense buds with a generous frosting of snow-white trichomes.
Sugar Cookies effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Stay STIIIZY.