Logo for the brand STIIIZY

STIIIZY

White Truffle Diamonds 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC CBD

About this product

WHITE TRUFFLE / INDICA

· Taste: Pine, Herbal, Mint

· Feeling: Cerebral, Sleep, Euphoric

· Description: Enjoy the finer things in life with White Truffle, an indica full of floral, minty flavor, ready to help you end your night.
