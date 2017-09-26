Green Crack, Cherry Pie, and King Louis – each offering a unique and unforgettable experience. Crafted with care, these pre-rolls are made from industrial hemp extracted in compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill. This means you can indulge in the goodness of THC-A without any worries.
What sets our THC-A pre-rolls apart is their exceptional quality and authenticity. STNR Creations has carefully curated this product to cater to your desires and elevate your smoking experience. We invite you to embark on a journey that transcends ordinary highs.
Don’t settle for average; embrace the extraordinary with STNR S’Mighties THC-A Pre-Rolls. Let the smoothness of each inhale transport you to a realm of pure bliss. Elevate your senses with our premium pre-rolls today!
THC-A Pre-Roll Product Details Mary Jane Edition 7 Pre-Rolls per Container .7 Grams per Pre-Roll THC-A Pre-Rolls made from Hemp Flower
Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and F1 Durb. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this hybrid strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. Leafly reviewers tell us that Cherry Pie’s effects include feeling giggly, happy, and euphoric.
Leafly novel cannabinoid disclaimer: Use and possession may be restricted by law. This product may expose you to harmful chemical byproducts.