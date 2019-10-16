Strain Apparel
Mr Nice Black Hoodie with SkunkPocket - Limited-Edition
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Look smart with our signature zip hoodie in a super soft Eco-Fleece pin-striped fabric. This hoodie is incredibly cozy. The design is inspired by the Indica-dominant strain named after Howard Marks, the Oxford graduate who became one of the most sophisticated cannabis barons of all time.
Each hoodie is outfitted with our patent-pending Skunk Pocket™ technology. An on-the-go cannabis lifestyle doesn’t need to attracted unwanted attention. Take your skunk anywhere without the glorious odors. Our odor absorbing SkunkPockets are built with a washable odor-filtration material that is thin, soft and durable.
Choose either zippered or pull-over styles
Soft Eco-Fleece™ for lightweight warmth
50% Polyester, 46% Cotton, 4% Rayon
Odor-absorbing interior Skunk Pocket
Ribbed Hemband and Sleeve Cuffs
Set In Sleeves
Hoodie w/ Drawchords
Contains Organic & Recycled Materials
Mr. Nice Guy effects
Reported by real people like you
591 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
37% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!