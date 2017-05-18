Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Strainly

Strainly

Healthy clones - Trevor's SinMint

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 23%CBD

About this product

Healthy clones - Trevor's SinMint
+ other rare clone-only cultivars on www.strainly.io
Many nurseries and breeders

SinMint Cookies effects

Reported by real people like you
72 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
26% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!