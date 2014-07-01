Subdued Excitement (SUBX)
Chem Cookies
Product rating:
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
This indica-dominant hybrid is one of our current in-house favorites! The breeders at Divine Genetics have truly outdone themselves with this terrific combination of Chemdawg #4 x GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies).
Chem Scout effects
Reported by real people like you
39 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
89% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
51% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
35% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!