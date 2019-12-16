Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Subdued Excitement (SUBX)

Subdued Excitement (SUBX)

Chem Cookies

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD

Chem Cookies effects

Reported by real people like you
18 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
27% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
27% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
5% of people report feeling headache
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!