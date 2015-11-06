About this product
Each pack contains 10 (0.5g) Full Flower Pre-Rolls sourced from the Top Grade Tastiest farms in Oregon. *Sales Tax Included in Price
About this strain
Northern Wreck is an indica-dominant strain that combines the dizzying strength of Northern Lights with the complex cerebral sensations of Trainwreck. Get to a comfortable place, because Northern Wreck will leave you melting under the force of its euphoria. With its heavy yields and fast flowering cycle, Northern Wreck is a blessing to commercial growers looking to harvest a lot of product quickly.
Relaxed
86% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
63% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
28% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
