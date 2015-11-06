Loading…
Logo for the brand SugarTop Buddery

SugarTop Buddery

Northern Wreck Pre-Roll 1g

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 26%CBD

Northern Wreck effects

Reported by real people like you
58 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
84% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
63% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
