SugarTop Buddery
Papaya Punch Pre-Roll 5g 10-Pack
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Papaya Punch effects
Reported by real people like you
30 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
30% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
26% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
6% of people say it helps with insomnia
