About this product

Looking for a whole new smoking experience?



Our Heka Visionary cannabis pre-roll is formulated with medicinal herbs to help open the mind! A smoking experience aiming to relax the inner spirit in preparation for enhanced perception, mind expansion, and vision quests. Bioregional herbal allies from Southern Oregon like motherwort and damiana to alter perception and enhance euphoria, plus sativa cannabis to help awaken and feed the mind.*



This product aims to please from the unique flavor to the synergistic effect which comes from the combination of medicinal herbs, our infused herbal pre-rolls offer a unique cannabis experience unlike any other. ​



Whole Plant - Full Spectrum - Full of Herbal Goodness

When you love natural herbs, more is better.​



To create this product, we chose to support local Southern Oregon farms and processors, and feature medicinal herbs that grow naturally here in Southern Oregon. With love and respect for our environment, this product is packaged in a fully biodegradable plastic tube.



Ingredients:

What's inside - 75% premium sativa cannabis flower, 20% medicinal herbs, and 5% sativa cannabis kief all working together to help open the mind.​



Cannabis: New York City Diesel​ premium flowor grown by Sunna Ra Acres and Durban Poison Kief by Ananda Farms (note: strains may vary by batch)



Medicinal herbs: Hops, Motherwort, Nettle, Mullein, Damiana, and Rose Petal.



* This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Cannabis, terpene, and weight info shown in photos as examples, and will vary by individual batch.