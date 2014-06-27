Sunday Extracts
Purple Gorilla Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Purple Gorilla effects
Reported by real people like you
92 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
33% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!