About this product
THC: 23.33%
TOTAL TERPENES: 1.25%
Caryophyllene – Myrcene – Limonene
Bred by Humboldt Seed Co. and the reggae legend Don Carlos, this cultivar stacked some dense, sticky, potent flowers. Its aromatic buds radiate with sour, fruity, and gassy notes, blooming in vibrant hues. A heavy-hitting hybrid with well-balanced effects, the Swami Select rendition of Don Carlos provides an uplifting and ethereal high.
About this strain
Bred by Humboldt Seed Company and the reggae legend Don Carlos, the Don Carlos strain stems from Blackberry OG and Humboldt Sour Diesel genetics. Its aromatic buds radiate with sour, fruity, and diesel notes, and bloom in hues of purple and green. An indica-dominant hybrid with well-balanced effects, Don Carlos provides an uplifting and ethereal high that’s great for any cannabis connoisseur.
Don Carlos effects
