Hybrid

2 reviews

Humboldt Sour Diesel

Humboldt Sour Diesel

Bred by Humboldt Seed Company, Humboldt Sour Diesel is produced by crossing Sour Diesel Bx3 and Humboldt Headband. It consistently grows dense green buds with a gassy flavor that resembles that of the classic Sour Diesel. Providing a wonderfully euphoric high, Humboldt Sour Diesel is a great choice for anyone looking for some creative inspiration.

Reviews

2

Trueindeedmusic
Member since 2017
Perfect hybrid strain. The neutral aroma and smooth smoke induce a relaxing and undisturbed level of calmness and focus.
feelings
ArousedEuphoricFocusedRelaxed
ImMedicating
Member since 2019
I tried this strain in a vape, not bud. That being said: I was reluctant to try HSK because it has a form of Headband in it, which makes me too focused and I get the expected unpleasant headband feeling. However, HSK is perfect! I'm capable of being productive without feeling overwhelmed, which is n...
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Lineage

Parent
Humboldt Headband
parent
Strain
Humboldt Sour Diesel
Child
Don Carlos
child

Most popular in