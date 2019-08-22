Bred by Humboldt Seed Company, Humboldt Sour Diesel is produced by crossing Sour Diesel Bx3 and Humboldt Headband. It consistently grows dense green buds with a gassy flavor that resembles that of the classic Sour Diesel. Providing a wonderfully euphoric high, Humboldt Sour Diesel is a great choice for anyone looking for some creative inspiration.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
2
Find Humboldt Sour Diesel nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Humboldt Sour Diesel nearby.
Lineage
Products with Humboldt Sour Diesel
Hang tight. We're looking for Humboldt Sour Diesel nearby.