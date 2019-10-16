About this strain
Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
