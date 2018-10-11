Sweetwater Farms
Space Candy - Pre-Rolled Joints 1g (2-pack)
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
60% Sativa -- Terpenes: Terpinolene, Myrcene & Caryophyllene
Genetics: Space Queen & Cotton Candy Kush
Effects: A slight mind bend with a bright experience (Creative, Happy)
Flavors: Fruity bubblegum notes with sour undertones (Gum, Sweet, Sour)
Suggested Activity: Creative Time
Space Candy effects
Reported by real people like you
73 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
45% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!