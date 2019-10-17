Golden Lemon
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
From the wonderful people of Crocket Farms another classic is born. Lemons, lemons, and more lemons. Flavors and tastes have grown vigorously throughout the cure giving birth to a sting your nose smell and strong citrus taste.
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
