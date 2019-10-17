Loading…
Logo for the brand Tall Tree Society

Tall Tree Society

Golden Lemon

HybridTHC 22%CBD

About this product

From the wonderful people of Crocket Farms another classic is born. Lemons, lemons, and more lemons. Flavors and tastes have grown vigorously throughout the cure giving birth to a sting your nose smell and strong citrus taste.

Golden Lemon effects

87 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!