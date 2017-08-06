Loading…
Logo for the brand Temple Extracts

Temple Extracts

Pineapple Chemdawg Distillate TC-510

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 23%CBD

About this product

Temple Extracts is proud to announce the newest products in our 510 line, TempleTerp strain specific distillate cartridges!

Our Temple Ceramic (TC-510) cartridges include a revolutionary new 360° degree ceramic core & wick-less technology, featuring unrivaled terpene vapor performance & a sleek porcelain mouthpiece. The new strain specific, ecologically & sustainably grown materials are combined with vapor distilled, full spectrum cannabis terpenes in various unique strains.

Chem Jack effects

Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
100% of people report feeling talkative
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
50% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
50% of people report feeling dry mouth
Fatigue
100% of people say it helps with fatigue
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Inflammation
50% of people say it helps with inflammation
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!