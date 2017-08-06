Temple Extracts
Pineapple Chemdawg Distillate TC-510
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
About this product
Temple Extracts is proud to announce the newest products in our 510 line, TempleTerp strain specific distillate cartridges!
Our Temple Ceramic (TC-510) cartridges include a revolutionary new 360° degree ceramic core & wick-less technology, featuring unrivaled terpene vapor performance & a sleek porcelain mouthpiece. The new strain specific, ecologically & sustainably grown materials are combined with vapor distilled, full spectrum cannabis terpenes in various unique strains.
Chem Jack effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
100% of people report feeling talkative
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
50% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
50% of people report feeling dry mouth
Fatigue
100% of people say it helps with fatigue
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Inflammation
50% of people say it helps with inflammation
