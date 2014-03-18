Temple Extracts
Green Kush
IndicaTHC 15%CBD —
This Indica begins with an upbeat cerebral effect before inducing a heavy body sensation. Our CO2 extracts are made at our in-house facility uses a unique, proprietary process of advanced Supercritical CO2 Extraction, followed by a complex series of post-processing clarifications to ensure the highest quality possible. Our products never contain any additives such as PEG (polyethylene glycol). All of our methods use food grade terpenes or familiar names such as PPG (polypropylene glycol), coconut oil, vegetable glycerin, or food grade terpenes all of which are found in many CO2 products on the market.
Green Kush effects
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
39% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
32% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
19% of people report feeling paranoid
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
41% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
