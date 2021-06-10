Mohawk Hemp
Jack Herer Terpene Blend
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Specially blended with ratios tweaked specifically to mimic the flavor profile of Jack Herer normally found in nature, this blend contains the following terpenes:
alpha pinene
myrcene
alpha terpinene
d-limonene
terpinolene
linalool
terpineol
geraniol
alpha- humulene
beta- caryophyllene
alpha- bisabolol
camphene
ocimene
nerolidol
Our Terpene formulae are 100% terpenes - you won't find any additives such as PG or VG. Please be aware that this is a highly concentrated product and must be diluted properly to be used.
Available in 3.5ml, 30ml, and larger quantities at bulk rates upon request.
Jack Herer effects
Reported by real people like you
3,357 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
45% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
