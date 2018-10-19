About this product

Specially blended with ratios tweaked specifically to mimic the very high limonene citrus, myrcene and caryophyllene flavor profile of the Sour Lemon OG strain normally found in nature, this blend contains the following terpenes:



alpha pinene

myrcene

alpha terpinene

d-limonene

terpinolene

linalool

terpineol

geraniol trace amount

alpha- humulene

beta- caryophyllene

alpha- bisabolol

camphene ﻿trace amount

ocimene

nerolidol trace amount

Our Terpene formulae are 100% terpenes - you won't find any additives such as PG or VG. Please be aware that this is a highly concentrated product and must be diluted properly to be used.



Available in 3.5ml, 30ml, and larger quantities at bulk rates upon request.