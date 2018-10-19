Mohawk Hemp
Sour Lemon OG Terpene Blend
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Specially blended with ratios tweaked specifically to mimic the very high limonene citrus, myrcene and caryophyllene flavor profile of the Sour Lemon OG strain normally found in nature, this blend contains the following terpenes:
alpha pinene
myrcene
alpha terpinene
d-limonene
terpinolene
linalool
terpineol
geraniol trace amount
alpha- humulene
beta- caryophyllene
alpha- bisabolol
camphene trace amount
ocimene
nerolidol trace amount
Our Terpene formulae are 100% terpenes - you won't find any additives such as PG or VG. Please be aware that this is a highly concentrated product and must be diluted properly to be used.
Available in 3.5ml, 30ml, and larger quantities at bulk rates upon request.
Sour Lemon effects
Reported by real people like you
73 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
5% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
