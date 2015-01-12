Subcool's The Dank
Jacks Cleaner 2 (SSSC (Nevil’s) x NL5 x Pluton x Purple Haze x Jack Herer)
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
JACKS CLEANER 2
(SSSC (Nevil’s) x NL5 x Pluton x Purple Haze x Jack Herer)
• Sativa/Indica 90/10 • Harvest Window 63-70 Days
• Medium Producer • Good for Increased Appetite & Pain Relief
Jacks Cleaner 2 is a very close recreation of our most dominant Sativa Hybrid and most potent strain, Jacks Cleaner. This is Bubbleman’s favorite bubble making plant. This strain is intense, trippy, visual, phase shifting and can cause paranoia. It can increase heart rate and appetite. It is great for pain relief.
This BX of the legendary mother plant Jacks Cleaner is a favorite among collectors of
extremely potent hybrids. The strain has none of the Haze flavor of JTR and is a much
taller style Sativa plant with a racing buzz that seems to slice through just about any type of high and leave the toker vibrating with a smile on thereface. The taste and smell is 100% lemons and the taste is a mouth full of citrus almost like a lemon head candy. This strain was created for all those in search of a Jacks Cleaner cut for their own head stash but not in the right circles to acquire a cutting.
Phenotypes: All females are lemony sweet to the smell, almost as lemony as the JC,
though there may be a few phenotypes with a lighter, lemon smell, probably from the
JTR influences. Select the largest yielding female
Height: Medium to heavy stretch/ Colas swell late
Yield: Medium / Heavy trim work
Indoor/ Outdoor
Best way to grow- Topped and placed in bud early due to stretch.
Harvest Window: 8-10
Sativa/ Indica: 80/20
Hybrid: Pluton X Purple Haze X Lambsbread X NL X Jack Herer X JTR Male
High type: Intense, trippy, visual, spacey, pain relief
Makes very usual bubble tasting and smelling like lemons
Jack's Cleaner effects
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
54% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
