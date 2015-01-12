About this product

JACKS CLEANER 2

(SSSC (Nevil’s) x NL5 x Pluton x Purple Haze x Jack Herer)

• Sativa/Indica 90/10 • Harvest Window 63-70 Days

• Medium Producer • Good for Increased Appetite & Pain Relief



Preview:

Jacks Cleaner 2 is a very close recreation of our most dominant Sativa Hybrid and most potent strain, Jacks Cleaner. This is Bubbleman’s favorite bubble making plant. This strain is intense, trippy, visual, phase shifting and can cause paranoia. It can increase heart rate and appetite. It is great for pain relief.



Strain Description:

This BX of the legendary mother plant Jacks Cleaner is a favorite among collectors of

extremely potent hybrids. The strain has none of the Haze flavor of JTR and is a much

taller style Sativa plant with a racing buzz that seems to slice through just about any type of high and leave the toker vibrating with a smile on thereface. The taste and smell is 100% lemons and the taste is a mouth full of citrus almost like a lemon head candy. This strain was created for all those in search of a Jacks Cleaner cut for their own head stash but not in the right circles to acquire a cutting.



Phenotypes: All females are lemony sweet to the smell, almost as lemony as the JC,

though there may be a few phenotypes with a lighter, lemon smell, probably from the

JTR influences. Select the largest yielding female



Height: Medium to heavy stretch/ Colas swell late



Yield: Medium / Heavy trim work



Indoor/ Outdoor



Best way to grow- Topped and placed in bud early due to stretch.



Harvest Window: 8-10



Sativa/ Indica: 80/20



Hybrid: Pluton X Purple Haze X Lambsbread X NL X Jack Herer X JTR Male



High type: Intense, trippy, visual, spacey, pain relief



Makes very usual bubble tasting and smelling like lemons