QLEANER

(Jacks Cleaner F1 x Purple Urkle x Space Queen)

• Sativa/Indica 60/40 • Harvest Window 55-65 Days

• Medium Producer • Good for Uplifting Mood Enhancer & Pain Relief



Preview:

Purple Jacks Cleaner! This is a combination of the soaring high of JC’s Sativa-High with the grape body stone of Urkle. This has become one of my favorite daytime smokes. The parents contribute different types of highs making your brain and body battle for control. Lavender-citrus flavor.



Strain Description:

We are very happy with the field reports especially the stability of the strain, the heavy resin production, and the amazing smell and taste we created in this hybrid. The fact that the strain goes Purple in the right conditions just adds to its mystique. This took a long journey to accomplish and we are extremely happy with the results. Massive colas and rock hard lowers on a plant with a large frame easily capable of 3 pounds per light in the proper set up. Famous for producing a single 93 gram dry cola called Lance.



Phenotypes: Large heavy super resinous females



Height: Tall spear shaped Cola’s



Yield: Medium to heavy



Indoor/Outdoor/Greenhouse



Best way to grow: The plant grows very fast in soil and super fast in Hydro.



Harvest Window: 60-70 Days



Sativa/Indica: 60/40



Hybrid: Jacks Cleaner f1 X Purple Urkle X Space Queen



High type: Very spacey and strong it seems to impress even the seasoned pot snob



Smells Variations include Grape and banana smelling females



One of the most overlooked strains on the menu in my opinion pure purple Dank!