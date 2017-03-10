Qleaner (Jacks Cleaner F1 x Purple Urkle x Space Queen)
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
QLEANER
(Jacks Cleaner F1 x Purple Urkle x Space Queen)
• Sativa/Indica 60/40 • Harvest Window 55-65 Days
• Medium Producer • Good for Uplifting Mood Enhancer & Pain Relief
Purple Jacks Cleaner! This is a combination of the soaring high of JC’s Sativa-High with the grape body stone of Urkle. This has become one of my favorite daytime smokes. The parents contribute different types of highs making your brain and body battle for control. Lavender-citrus flavor.
We are very happy with the field reports especially the stability of the strain, the heavy resin production, and the amazing smell and taste we created in this hybrid. The fact that the strain goes Purple in the right conditions just adds to its mystique. This took a long journey to accomplish and we are extremely happy with the results. Massive colas and rock hard lowers on a plant with a large frame easily capable of 3 pounds per light in the proper set up. Famous for producing a single 93 gram dry cola called Lance.
Phenotypes: Large heavy super resinous females
Height: Tall spear shaped Cola’s
Yield: Medium to heavy
Indoor/Outdoor/Greenhouse
Best way to grow: The plant grows very fast in soil and super fast in Hydro.
Harvest Window: 60-70 Days
Sativa/Indica: 60/40
Hybrid: Jacks Cleaner f1 X Purple Urkle X Space Queen
High type: Very spacey and strong it seems to impress even the seasoned pot snob
Smells Variations include Grape and banana smelling females
One of the most overlooked strains on the menu in my opinion pure purple Dank!
Qleaner is a mostly sativa strain that provides an impressive high to even the most jaded cannabis aficionado. Bred by Subcool's The Dank by crossing Querkle and Jack's Cleaner, Qleaner delivers uplifting euphoria with fragrant hints of banana.
Qleaner effects
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
67% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
54% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
9% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Subcool's The Dank
I am Subcool and I have been breeding Cannabis Seeds for 2 decades underground. I am proud to have survived the many changes in the industry and continue to offer you great genetics in today new markets worldwide. Subcool Seeds AKA THE DANK (Previously TGAgenetics) was formed in 2017 after a fire destroyed my home and everything I owned except a stash of seeds and parent plants at two other locations. Over 4 million seeds were lost in the Cobb fire. In 2018 the library of classic strains like Jesus OG Kush and Cheese Quake was rebuilt and 13 new Dank Strains added to our Menu. Working together with breeders like Norstar Genetics and Badger’s Dank we are constantly innovating and creating new cannabis strains. We now offer 45 amazing strains of Cannabis and we continue to research and create more.