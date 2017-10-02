About this product
QRAZY TRAIN by Mendo Dope
(Train Wreck x Trinity x Purple Urkle x Space Queen)
• Sativa/Indica 50/50 • Harvest Window 55-50 Days
• Heavy Producer • Purple Bag Appeal
Our version of Purple Train Wreck. High potency combined with purple shading and a fruity smell can be expected in this Blood Wreck Hybrid. This is a high yielding strain that resists mildew and mold. It is also very fast to mature, making it good for outdoor growing in the Pacific Northwest or damp (dewy-foggy) climates.
Strain Description:
After the very successful hybridization of our Black Train Wreck and Jack the Ripper we sat out to create hybrid with the potency that the Black Wreck passes on with the great taste of our Querkle. The resulting offspring are a match made in heaven with equal traits being passed from both parents. The progeny express the best attributes of both contributing parents. The Space Queen provides an underlying fruit smell that rounds the cross out. The cross matures very fast showing milky resin heads at day 45 of flowering. Buds are spear shaped with a good calyx to leaf ratio. Most of the leaves have been fading and falling off prior to harvest with some leaves turning to the nice burgundy amber fall colors.
Phenotypes: Taller and Train Wreck Dom and Shorter Urkle Dominant show in equal numbers
Height: Tall to medium
Yield: Heavy
Indoor/ Outdoor Does well indoors and outdoors
Best way to grow: Topped early to form a multi headed bush
Harvest Window: 8 weeks
Sativa/ Indica: 50/50
Hybrid: Train Wreck X Trinity X Purple Urkle X Space Queen
High type: Strong and pleasant very good for pain relief and relaxation. Good for treating body pain.
Taste Like: Spicy Skunky with an underlying Grape fuel that is deep and heavy also hints of Melon and Champagne
About this strain
Qrazy Train is a creation of Subcool's The Dank, its name a reference to the complex mix of genetics: Trainwreck, Trinity, Purple Urkle, and Space Queen. Diversity comes out in its unique flavor, which includes spice and fruit notes. These flowers usually have deep amber-toned hairs and some purple coloration. This train will have you feeling mellow and alert.
Qrazy Train effects
Reported by real people like you
124 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Focused
54% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
47% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
41% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
41% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Subcool's The Dank
I am Subcool and I have been breeding Cannabis Seeds for 2 decades underground. I am proud to have survived the many changes in the industry and continue to offer you great genetics in today new markets worldwide. Subcool Seeds AKA THE DANK (Previously TGAgenetics) was formed in 2017 after a fire destroyed my home and everything I owned except a stash of seeds and parent plants at two other locations. Over 4 million seeds were lost in the Cobb fire. In 2018 the library of classic strains like Jesus OG Kush and Cheese Quake was rebuilt and 13 new Dank Strains added to our Menu. Working together with breeders like Norstar Genetics and Badger’s Dank we are constantly innovating and creating new cannabis strains. We now offer 45 amazing strains of Cannabis and we continue to research and create more.