QRAZY TRAIN by Mendo Dope

(Train Wreck x Trinity x Purple Urkle x Space Queen)

• Sativa/Indica 50/50 • Harvest Window 55-50 Days

• Heavy Producer • Purple Bag Appeal



Our version of Purple Train Wreck. High potency combined with purple shading and a fruity smell can be expected in this Blood Wreck Hybrid. This is a high yielding strain that resists mildew and mold. It is also very fast to mature, making it good for outdoor growing in the Pacific Northwest or damp (dewy-foggy) climates.



Strain Description:

After the very successful hybridization of our Black Train Wreck and Jack the Ripper we sat out to create hybrid with the potency that the Black Wreck passes on with the great taste of our Querkle. The resulting offspring are a match made in heaven with equal traits being passed from both parents. The progeny express the best attributes of both contributing parents. The Space Queen provides an underlying fruit smell that rounds the cross out. The cross matures very fast showing milky resin heads at day 45 of flowering. Buds are spear shaped with a good calyx to leaf ratio. Most of the leaves have been fading and falling off prior to harvest with some leaves turning to the nice burgundy amber fall colors.



Phenotypes: Taller and Train Wreck Dom and Shorter Urkle Dominant show in equal numbers



Height: Tall to medium



Yield: Heavy



Indoor/ Outdoor Does well indoors and outdoors



Best way to grow: Topped early to form a multi headed bush



Harvest Window: 8 weeks



Sativa/ Indica: 50/50



Hybrid: Train Wreck X Trinity X Purple Urkle X Space Queen



High type: Strong and pleasant very good for pain relief and relaxation. Good for treating body pain.



Taste Like: Spicy Skunky with an underlying Grape fuel that is deep and heavy also hints of Melon and Champagne