  • brand header
  • brand header
  • brand header
  • brand header
Logo for the brand THC Express

THC Express

Getting HIGH Never Tasted Soooo Good
All categoriesEdiblesTopicals

THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks

74 products
Product image for Chocolate Peanut Butter Balls 100mg 10-Pack
Chocolates
Chocolate Peanut Butter Balls 100mg 10-Pack
by THC Express
Product image for Green Apple Fruit Nougat Chew 60mg 6-Pack
Candy
Green Apple Fruit Nougat Chew 60mg 6-Pack
by THC Express
Product image for Hello Morning Sativa Olympic Range Fruit & Nut Bars 20mg 2-Pack
Snack Foods
Hello Morning Sativa Olympic Range Fruit & Nut Bars 20mg 2-Pack
by THC Express
Product image for Cherry SugarFree Hard Candies 100mg 10-Pack
Candy
Cherry SugarFree Hard Candies 100mg 10-Pack
by THC Express
Product image for Chocolate Mocha Truffle 60mg 6-Pack
Chocolates
Chocolate Mocha Truffle 60mg 6-Pack
by THC Express
Product image for Cinnamon SugarFree Hard Candies 20mg 2-pack
Candy
Cinnamon SugarFree Hard Candies 20mg 2-pack
by THC Express
Product image for Strawberry Cream SugarFree Hard Candies 100mg 10-Pack
Candy
Strawberry Cream SugarFree Hard Candies 100mg 10-Pack
by THC Express
Product image for Hello Morning Sativa Olympic Range Fruit & Nut Bars 10mg Single
Snack Foods
Hello Morning Sativa Olympic Range Fruit & Nut Bars 10mg Single
by THC Express
Product image for Watermelon SugarFree Hard Candies 20mg 2-Pack
Candy
Watermelon SugarFree Hard Candies 20mg 2-Pack
by THC Express
Product image for Peppermint Pattie 20mg 2-pack
Chocolates
Peppermint Pattie 20mg 2-pack
by THC Express
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Chocolate Almond Caramel 10mg Single
Chocolates
Chocolate Almond Caramel 10mg Single
by THC Express
Product image for Lemon SugarFree 60mg 6-pack
Candy
Lemon SugarFree 60mg 6-pack
by THC Express
Product image for Cherry SugarFree Hard Candies 10mg Single
Candy
Cherry SugarFree Hard Candies 10mg Single
by THC Express
Product image for Chocolate Almond Caramel 100mg 10-pack
Chocolates
Chocolate Almond Caramel 100mg 10-pack
by THC Express
Product image for Tutti Frutti Fruit Nougat Chew 60mg 6-Pack
Candy
Tutti Frutti Fruit Nougat Chew 60mg 6-Pack
by THC Express
Product image for Chocolate Peanut Butter Balls 60mg 6-Pack
Chocolates
Chocolate Peanut Butter Balls 60mg 6-Pack
by THC Express
Product image for Raspberry Fruit Nougat Chew 10mg Single
Candy
Raspberry Fruit Nougat Chew 10mg Single
by THC Express
Product image for Green Apple Fruit Nougat Chew 20mg 2-Pack
Candy
Green Apple Fruit Nougat Chew 20mg 2-Pack
by THC Express
Product image for Tutti Frutti Fruit Nougat Chew 10mg Single
Candy
Tutti Frutti Fruit Nougat Chew 10mg Single
by THC Express
Product image for Sunset Serenade Indica Olympic Range Fruit & Nut Bars 10mg Single
Snack Foods
Sunset Serenade Indica Olympic Range Fruit & Nut Bars 10mg Single
by THC Express
Product image for Hello Morning Sativa Olympic Range Fruit & Nut Bars 60mg 6-Pack
Snack Foods
Hello Morning Sativa Olympic Range Fruit & Nut Bars 60mg 6-Pack
by THC Express
Product image for Raspberry Fruit Nougat Chew 20mg 2-Pack
Candy
Raspberry Fruit Nougat Chew 20mg 2-Pack
by THC Express
Product image for Tutti Frutti Fruit Nougat Chew 100mg 10-Pack
Candy
Tutti Frutti Fruit Nougat Chew 100mg 10-Pack
by THC Express
Product image for Chocolate Nougat Bars 10mg Single
Chocolates
Chocolate Nougat Bars 10mg Single
by THC Express