  • brand header
  • brand header
  • brand header
  • brand header
Logo for the brand THC Express

THC Express

Getting HIGH Never Tasted Soooo Good
All categoriesEdiblesTopicals

THC lotions, creams, & patches

4 products
Product image for CBD Synergy Massage Oil - CB Dragon 2oz
Lubricants & Oils
CBD Synergy Massage Oil - CB Dragon 2oz
by THC Express
Product image for CBD Synergy Massage Oil - Lemongrass 2oz
Lubricants & Oils
CBD Synergy Massage Oil - Lemongrass 2oz
by THC Express
Product image for CBD Bubble Bath 100mg
Balms
CBD Bubble Bath 100mg
by THC Express
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for CBD Body Melt
Balms
CBD Body Melt
by THC Express