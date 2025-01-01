  • brand header
  • brand header
  • brand header
  • brand header
Logo for the brand THC Express

THC Express

Getting HIGH Never Tasted Soooo Good
All categoriesEdiblesTopicals

THC Express products

78 products
Product image for Tutti Frutti Fruit Nougat Chew 60mg 6-Pack
Candy
Tutti Frutti Fruit Nougat Chew 60mg 6-Pack
by THC Express
Product image for Lemon SugarFree 100mg 10-pack
Candy
Lemon SugarFree 100mg 10-pack
by THC Express
Product image for Cinnamon SugarFree Hard Candies 10mg Single
Candy
Cinnamon SugarFree Hard Candies 10mg Single
by THC Express
Product image for Green Apple Fruit Nougat Chew 10mg Single
Candy
Green Apple Fruit Nougat Chew 10mg Single
by THC Express
Product image for Strawberry Cream Fruit Nougat Chew 20mg 2-Pack
Candy
Strawberry Cream Fruit Nougat Chew 20mg 2-Pack
by THC Express
Product image for Strawberry Cream Fruit Nougat Chew 100mg 10-Pack
Candy
Strawberry Cream Fruit Nougat Chew 100mg 10-Pack
by THC Express
Product image for Sunset Serenade Indica Olympic Range Fruit & Nut Bars 20mg 2-Pack
Snack Foods
Sunset Serenade Indica Olympic Range Fruit & Nut Bars 20mg 2-Pack
by THC Express
Product image for Chocolate Mocha Truffle 10mg Single
Chocolates
Chocolate Mocha Truffle 10mg Single
by THC Express
Product image for Chocolate Mocha Truffle 100mg 10-Pack
Chocolates
Chocolate Mocha Truffle 100mg 10-Pack
by THC Express
THC 100%
Product image for Chocolate Peanut Butter Balls 20mg 2-Pack
Chocolates
Chocolate Peanut Butter Balls 20mg 2-Pack
by THC Express
Product image for Red Velvet Cheesecake Swirl Brownie 10mg Single
Brownies
Red Velvet Cheesecake Swirl Brownie 10mg Single
by THC Express
Product image for Sunset Serenade Indica Olympic Range Fruit & Nut Bars 100mg 10-Pack
Snack Foods
Sunset Serenade Indica Olympic Range Fruit & Nut Bars 100mg 10-Pack
by THC Express
Product image for Chocolate Mocha Truffle 20mg 2-Pack
Chocolates
Chocolate Mocha Truffle 20mg 2-Pack
by THC Express
Product image for Strawberry Cream SugarFree Hard Candies 20mg 2-Pack
Candy
Strawberry Cream SugarFree Hard Candies 20mg 2-Pack
by THC Express
Product image for Watermelon SugarFree Hard Candies 10mg Single
Candy
Watermelon SugarFree Hard Candies 10mg Single
by THC Express
Product image for Peppermint Patties 60mg 6-pack
Chocolates
Peppermint Patties 60mg 6-pack
by THC Express
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Product image for Lemon SugarFree 20mg 2-pack
Candy
Lemon SugarFree 20mg 2-pack
by THC Express
Product image for Cherry SugarFree Hard Candies 20mg 2-Pack
Candy
Cherry SugarFree Hard Candies 20mg 2-Pack
by THC Express
Product image for Cherry SugarFree Hard Candies 60mg 6-pack
Candy
Cherry SugarFree Hard Candies 60mg 6-pack
by THC Express
Product image for Raspberry Fruit Nougat Chew 100mg 10-Pack
Candy
Raspberry Fruit Nougat Chew 100mg 10-Pack
by THC Express
Product image for Lemon SugarFree 10mg Single
Candy
Lemon SugarFree 10mg Single
by THC Express
Product image for CBD Synergy Massage Oil - CB Dragon 2oz
Lubricants & Oils
CBD Synergy Massage Oil - CB Dragon 2oz
by THC Express
Product image for Chocolate Peanut Butter Balls 10mg Single
Chocolates
Chocolate Peanut Butter Balls 10mg Single
by THC Express
Product image for Variety Pack of Fruit Nougat Chew 100mg 10-Pack
Candy
Variety Pack of Fruit Nougat Chew 100mg 10-Pack
by THC Express