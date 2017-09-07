Loading…
Logo for the brand THClear

THClear

DISPOSABLE PENS - STRAWBERRY LEMONADE (1 GRAM)

Premium Disposable vape filled with solventless clear oil. Terps introduced for flavor.

Strawberry Blondie effects

17 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
76% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
