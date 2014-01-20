THClear
HONEY POT - STRAWBERRY GLUE (1 GRAM)
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 14%CBD —
About this product
AKA "clear" is made from winterized cannabis oil that has been refined to remove solvents from extract method and other imperities. Natural terpene reintroduces for flavor. THC percentage 80-95%
Strawberry effects
147 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
8% of people report feeling headache
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
