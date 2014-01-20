THClear
MOON ROCKS - STRAWBERRY
Product rating:
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 14%CBD —
About this product
Top shelf flower, soaked in premium wax mixed with solventless distillate and layered with golden kief.
Strawberry effects
Reported by real people like you
147 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
8% of people report feeling headache
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!