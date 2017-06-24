Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand HIGHSMEN

HIGHSMEN

GRANDMA'S BATCH | HIGHSMEN Exclusive

Strain rating:
HybridTHC CBD

About this product

GRANDMA'S BATCH | HIGHSMEN Exclusive

Bred by Purple Caper Seeds.

Grandma’s Batch effects

Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
66% of people report feeling tingly
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
66% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
33% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
33% of people say it helps with fatigue
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!