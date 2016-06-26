Loading…
Logo for the brand HIGHSMEN

HIGHSMEN

THAI FIRE OG | thai stick x fire ocean grown

SativaTHC 19%CBD

THAI FIRE OG | thai stick x fire ocean grown

Thai effects

95 people told us about effects:
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
49% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
49% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
