Logo for the brand HIGHSMEN

HIGHSMEN

SEED CONTAINER

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD

About this product

Seed Container Packaging

Ken's Kush effects

Reported by real people like you
25 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
92% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
48% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
24% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
20% of people say it helps with insomnia
