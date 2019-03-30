When life gives you lemons…



Long-lasting energy and euphoria bursting with citrus and lemon.



Lemon, Gassy, Citrus, Floral



D-Limonene:

Naturally Found In: citrus rinds (lemon, lime, orange etc.)

B-Caryophyllene:

Naturally Found In: black pepper, cloves, hops

B-Ocimene:

Naturally Found In: basil, lavender, clary sage



Bloom Classic highlights the compounds that make up each strain. Crafted with 99% pure terpenes and a broad spectrum of cannabinoids, each vape delivers bold flavor and consistent effects.



Available if 1000mg, 500mg cartridges, and 350 mg Surf