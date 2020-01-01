 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
About The Cannabliss Company

The Cannabliss Company supplies top quality medicinal products grown with care and attention using sustainable methods and practices. Our goal is to harmonize our energy with yours through the tangible fruits of our agricultural endeavors. We believe in the laws of attraction. What we reap by sowing our seeds is much more than a measurement of weight or quantity of yield. We reap the satisfaction and relief gained from the medicinal application of an age-honored botanical remedy. We reap the smiles of our patients, and the thankfulness of those in need. We raise our plants from seedlings and clones in a caring environment with the full intention of helping others spreading goodness in the world. We promote bliss...our Cannabliss.