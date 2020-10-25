The Clear Elite All In One 350mg - Golden Goat
by The Clear
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Product rating:
Strain rating:
About this product
The All-in-one vape is a discreet, pocket-sized version of The Clear Elite cartridge that comes fully equipped for easy consumption. This vape contains 350mg of our ultra-premium distillate with all-natural plant derived terpenes. We add terpenes with mild sweet, spicy and sour notes to our signature distillate to produce Golden Goat. This cart offers a full-bodied, lively daytime cannabis sativa flavor experience.
Coupled with a pre-charged battery and hardware, more on-the-go cannabis consumers can try out the ultra-premium, ultra-refined vaping experience that goes hand in hand with The Clear Elite.
About this strain
Golden Goat was created by accident in Topeka, Kansas, when a male Hawaiian-Romulan pollinated Mr. Dank's Island Sweet Skunk. The scent is described as being a combination of sweet, sour, and spicy, with a tropical fruit flavor. Its full-body effects provide a delightful rush of euphoria and creative spark. Golden Goat's flowering time is 9 to 11 weeks, with a golden appearance closer to harvest.
Golden Goat effects
Reported by real people like you
1,018 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
47% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
5% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
The Clear
At The Clear™, it’s our mission to provide a safe, effective and enjoyable experience for all cannabis consumers by producing outstanding cannabis products across all consumption formats.
The Clear was established in 2012 by a team of scientists, who brought molecular distillation to the legal cannabis market and in the process re-invented the cannabis vape category.
Molecular distillation produces cannabis oil that is clear, potent, smooth, and safe. Starting with clean, tasteless, odorless distillate allows us to formulate a variety of cannabis products featuring truly unforgettable botanically derived award-winning flavors.
Today, more than a decade later, our brand symbolizes innovation, integrity, science, consistency, effectiveness, and enjoyment. Our growing portfolio of cannabis products offers formats for each of our consumers and our proprietary manufacturing processes ensure quality and consistency across all our product lines.
