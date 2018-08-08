About this product

With a starting potency well over 85% cannabinoids, the Elite cartridge is perfect for the moderate to seasoned cannabis enthusiast. This Potent Pineapple flavored cartridge opens with a bright, recognizably tropical top note. Flavor lingers throughout the vaping experience with a juicy, tangy citrus finish.



These cartridges use medical grade ceramic atomizers that provides low failure rates, even draw distribution, no burning taste, and more vapor delivered per draw.

