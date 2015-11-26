The Clear
The Clear - Elite Cartridge - Strawberry - 1000mg
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 14%CBD —
About this product
The Clear Strawberry mimics the ripe, deep red strawberry in the bunch, macerated and soaking in its own sweet nectar. This flavor delivers both a sweet inhale and a truly juicy exhale.
Anytime - Find a balance with our hybrid-like varieties. These flavors will leave you relaxed but focused – perfect for day or night use. Whether you're looking to unwind, connect, inspire, or create - our hybrid profiles will leave you uplifted and refreshed.
The Clear™ Elite is the most potent distillate oil on the market. With an oil completely free of filler agents, and a starting potency well over 85% THC, the Elite cartridge is perfect for the moderate to heavy user. Using CCELL hardware, there has never been a better vape experience on the dispensary shelf than the Clear™ Elite.
Strawberry effects
Reported by real people like you
147 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
8% of people report feeling headache
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!