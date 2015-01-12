The CO2 Company
Cinex CO2 Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Full Spectrum CO2 extraction offers a broad range of cannabinoids and cannabis terpenes
Jupiter CCell Cartridge
Strain specific availability
High quality material for extraction
Triple tested
Case studies extracting numeric show supercritical CO2 to be the most holistic extract method
Cinex effects
Reported by real people like you
631 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
51% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
