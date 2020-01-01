The High Yield Group LLC
In response to growing demand for targeted marketing expertise in the legal cannabis industry, The High Yield Group spearheads impactful marketing programs on behalf of a select group of top tier clients. Every business is unique. We tailor marketing strategies and provide dedicated and unparalleled service each step of the way. Our partnership begins with a thorough research-driven analysis of communications goals and objectives, including competitive reviews and a hard look at positioning. Based on this in-depth review, we implement a variety of cost effective marketing strategies and tactics to drive bottom-line results. Sophisticated marketing initiatives reflect a keen understanding of the issues driving today’s cannabis industry concerns and challenges. Our team has in-depth experience and deep-seated relationships that help clients increase awareness and maximize profits. We provide marketing support to the legal cannabis industry, with specialized expertise in sophisticated campaigns to reach targeted audiences.