  • brand header
  • brand header
  • brand header
  • brand header
Logo for the brand The Pass

The Pass

Farm to Label Cannabis in The Berkshires
All categoriesCannabisConcentratesEdiblesTopicals

THC lotions, creams, & patches

5 products
Product image for Muscle Gel
Lubricants & Oils
Muscle Gel
by The Pass
THC 587%
Product image for Relax Salve
Balms
Relax Salve
by The Pass
THC 196%
Product image for Lavender Salve
Balms
Lavender Salve
by The Pass
THC 479.5%
Product image for Uplift Salve
Balms
Uplift Salve
by The Pass
THC 217%
Product image for Lemon Salve
Balms
Lemon Salve
by The Pass
THC 484%