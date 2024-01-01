We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Farm to Label Cannabis in The Berkshires
1
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Edibles
Topicals
The Pass products
72 products
Flower
Sled Dawg
by The Pass
5.0
(
1
)
Lubricants & Oils
Muscle Gel
by The Pass
THC 587%
4.0
(
1
)
Gummies
Sun-Up Gummies 100mg 20-pack
by The Pass
1.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Gorilla Dawg 1g Pre-Roll
by The Pass
THC 16.8876%
Tinctures & Sublingual
Hint of Mint & Lemon Tincture
by The Pass
Pre-rolls
Black Mamba 1g Pre-Roll
by The Pass
Cartridges
Pure Kush 1g Cartridge
by The Pass
Pre-rolls
Green Crack
by The Pass
Pre-rolls
Citral Flo 1g Pre-Roll
by The Pass
Flower
DJ Andy Williams
by The Pass
Flower
WiFi Sunset
by The Pass
Cartridges
Pink Lemonade 1g Cartridge
by The Pass
Pre-rolls
Dutch Treat 1g Pre-Roll
by The Pass
Pre-rolls
Flo 1g Pre-Roll
by The Pass
THC 14.3689%
Balms
Lavender Salve
by The Pass
THC 479.5%
Balms
Uplift Salve
by The Pass
THC 217%
Pre-rolls
Papaya Punch 1g Pre-Roll
by The Pass
Pre-rolls
Green Crack 1g Pre-Roll
by The Pass
THC 15.109%
Flower
Flo
by The Pass
Cartridges
Remedy 1:1 0.5g Disposable Pen
by The Pass
Flower
Blue Dream
by The Pass
THC 15%
Gummies
Tropical Gummies 100mg 20-pack
by The Pass
THC 99%
Flower
Gorilla Dawg
by The Pass
THC 18%
Balms
Lemon Salve
by The Pass
THC 484%
1
2
3
Home
Brands
The Pass
Catalog