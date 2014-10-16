About this product

TheSeedPharm.com White Widow Marijuana Seeds is definitely one of the most popular premium seed strains in the world. White Widow feminized is a cross between a Sativa and an Indica. White Widow Marijuana Seeds is known for their white trichome crystals and orange hairs that develop at the end of its flowering stage. White Widow Marijuana Seeds is easy to grow for new and advanced growers, a great yielder and perfect for cloning. The THC content of this strain is exceptionally high, ranging from 17-20%. White Widow Marijuana Seeds will give you a prominent high and relaxing effect. White Widow Feminized can provide any grower with a high yield of harvest, which can reach from 450 – 500 grams per plant. On the medical side, patients feel euphoric, happy and uplifted. White Widow Marijuana Seeds is best used to relieve stress, pain and depression. Patients typically use it to treat Anxiety, Migraines, Arthritis, PTSD, Bipolar Disorder. White Widow is designed for indoor growing but it can also be grown well outdoors for as long as proper soil, water, nutrients, lights, and many others are being used. Hydroponics grow style will never have any issues with White Widow as well. White Widow Marijuana Seeds is pretty much a very versatile strain when it comes to growing it. White Widow Marijuana Seeds can withstand molds and the cold climate.