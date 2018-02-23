About this product
It’ll blow you away! (We mean in a good way.) Don’t be scared… take deep breaths through your nose and inhale the sweet and sour notes of the humulene, myrcene, and fenchol terps in this powerful sativa strain. Then let its floral taste bloom… and boom! Creativity and alertness blossom with AK47.
About this strain
AK-47, also known as "AK," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain that mixes Colombian, Mexican, Thai, and Afghani varieties. Don't let its intense name fool you: AK-47 will leave you relaxed and mellow. The result is a complex blend of flavors and effects. AK-47 may deliver a steady and long-lasting cerebral buzz that will keep you mentally alert and engaged in creative or social activities. While its scent is sour and earthy, its sweet, floral notes can only be fully realized in the taste.
AK-47 effects
Reported by real people like you
2,022 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
27% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
40% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
The Terpene Store
The Terpene Store, one of the original flavor-houses, has been pioneering the industry and working with top brands for over six years. We have a wide variety of over 200+ terpene flavors and can custom formulate for any scale company large to small. All our products are third party tested and created in our ISO 7, Class 10,000 Clean Room. We use 100% premium food grade ingredients that DO NOT include any PG, VG, PEG, MCT or other fillers. Based in Los Angeles, we are a family-owned-and-operated business with over 20+ employees that are hard at work to serve our clientele.