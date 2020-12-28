About this product
A “Best Sativa” Cannabis Cup winner, Gelonade is a tasty cross between LemonTree and Gelato 41. Its potently sweet and gassy scent is your first clue that this strain is a stoney one. Thanks to its heavy doses of limonene and myrcene, Gelonade offers a bright and refreshing, yet skunky citrus flavor that you need in your life.
About this strain
Gelonade is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Tree with Gelato #41. Gelonade produces tingly and uplifting effects that will make you feel like a social butterfly. This strain features mostly sweet flavors like fruity citrus and vanilla. Gelonade is a popular strain in California. Medical marijuana patients this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with pain and anxiety.
Gelonade effects
Reported by real people like you
28 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Energetic
42% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
10% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
10% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
7% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Terpene Store
The Terpene Store, one of the original flavor-houses, has been pioneering the industry and working with top brands for over six years. We have a wide variety of over 200+ terpene flavors and can custom formulate for any scale company large to small. All our products are third party tested and created in our ISO 7, Class 10,000 Clean Room. We use 100% premium food grade ingredients that DO NOT include any PG, VG, PEG, MCT or other fillers. Based in Los Angeles, we are a family-owned-and-operated business with over 20+ employees that are hard at work to serve our clientele.