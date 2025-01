Where would you explore if Banana Runtz were your guide through the cosmos? With flavors so sweet they seem to defy the laws of time and space, this strain delivers a taste experience that’s out of this world. Imagine each puff as a burst of ripe banana and an explosion of sweetness, propelling you through parallel dimensions where every sensation is amplified. Its potent THC content not only lifts you to new heights but also lets you savor every moment of the journey. Ready for a flavor-fueled adventure that transcends time? Banana Runtz is your ticket.



Strap in and get ready to blast off with Time Machine’s 2.5-gram infused pre-rolls—a true voyage through the cosmos of cannabis bliss! Each pre-roll in this 5-pack is a galactic masterpiece, combining our premium greenhouse-grown flower with the pure, potent magic of high-purity distillate, all wrapped in a shimmering kief coat. This isn’t just a smoke—it’s a time-traveling journey through the eras, where every hit opens a wormhole to a new dimension of flavor and effect. Whether you’re kicking back in the swinging ‘60s or vibing with the hip-hop beats of the ‘90s, these pre-rolls are your ticket to a multi-dimensional adventure. Smoke like the future depends on it, and experience a kaleidoscope of cannabis rapture that’ll leave you floating in the stars!

read more