Timeless Vapes
Forbidden Fruit 0.5g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 14%CBD —
About this product
Take a bite out of Forbidden Fruit. This Timeless blend of Cherry Pie and Tangie tastes just like a tropical vacation in a cartridge. Forbidden Fruit is an excellent soothing option without being too overpowering. Enjoy a relaxed, uplifted, and euphoric effect with a hint of mango.
Terpene Profile: Myrcene, Limonene, Linalool
Forbidden Fruit effects
Reported by real people like you
594 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
1% of people report feeling headache
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
